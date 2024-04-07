Dexter Track and Field Teams Compete at Allen Park Co-Ed Relays

Cover-STN File Photo



Heading into the regular track and field season, the Dexter teams had a fun day at the Allen Park Co-Ed Relays and came home with some strong finishes.

The AP Co-Ed Relays combines the boys and girls into four person teams in each event.

Dexter earned first-place finishes in the two mile cross country style run with Brandon Anderson, Vaughn Meyer, Annabel O’Haver, and Kate Varitek teaming for the win and Anderson, Kodie Snyder, Meyer, and O’Haver team to win the 1600x800 race. The high jump team of Kyle Gerharter, Kai Reed, Simone Kasischke, and Ainsley Davis tied for first.

The shot put team of Robert Karageorge, Jacob Alverado, Kera Root, and Lily Burns placed second, while Kodie Snyder, Elijah Smith, Raiden Kipfmiller, and Caleb Snyder finished second in the Jaguar B race. Jack McCalla, Vivian Hoffman, Owen Waters, and Kate Varitek were also second in the Jaguar G race.

Kipfmiller, Debbie McCoy, Ben Sackman, and Alex Trisdale finished fourth in the pole vault, Caleb Snyder, Julian Linebaugh, Hannah Sisson, and Avery Hoeft fourth in the two mile cross country, and Burns, Karageorge, Root, and Alverado fourth in the throwers 4x100.

Braelin Grueling, Ainsley Davis, Noah Boyce, Maddy Church, Owen Waters, Leah Williams, Will Boiling, and Abigail Dobry teamed to finish fifth in the 8x50 race, Autumn Taylor, Cisco Morales-Leverett, Maddy Church, and Owen Water fifth in the 4x200, and Emily Weiszhaar, Jizzelle Spence, Adam Gilbert, and Colin McIntyre fifth in the 4x100.

Kai Reed, Elijah Smith, Addison Bruckman, and Kipfmiller were sixth in the SMR, and Hannah Sisson, Matthew Casavant, Lauren Simpson, and Sam Gibson sixth in the Jaguar B race, and Reed, Taylor, Noah Boyce, and McCoy sixth in the 4x100.

Seventh place finishes went to Hayden Kelly, Colin McIntyre, Jizzelle Spence, and Karolina Beilas in the shot put, Braeiln Grueling, Noah Boyce, Ainsley Davis, and Maddie Church in the long jump, Grueling, Boyce, Leah Williamson, and McCoy in the sprint medley, Scott Smith, Amelia Cribbins, Jason Biggs, and Streetman in the Jaguar G race, while the team of Andrew Gafford, Streetman, Charlie Munson, and Hoeft was eighth in the 1600x800 race.

Heading into the regular track and field season, the Dexter teams had a fun day at the Allen Park Co-Ed Relays and came home with some strong finishes.

The AP Co-Ed Relays combines the boys and girls into four person teams in each event.

Dexter earned first-place finishes in the two mile cross country style run with Brandon Anderson, Vaughn Meyer, Annabel O’Haver, and Kate Varitek teaming for the win and Anderson, Kodie Snyder, Meyer, and O’Haver team to win the 1600x800 race. The high jump team of Kyle Gerharter, Kai Reed, Simone Kasischke, and Ainsley Davis tied for first.

The shot put team of Robert Karageorge, Jacob Alverado, Kera Root, and Lily Burns placed second, while Kodie Snyder, Elijah Smith, Raiden Kipfmiller, and Caleb Snyder finished second in the Jaguar B race. Jack McCalla, Vivian Hoffman, Owen Waters, and Kate Varitek were also second in the Jaguar G race.

Kipfmiller, Debbie McCoy, Ben Sackman, and Alex Trisdale finished fourth in the pole vault, Caleb Snyder, Julian Linebaugh, Hannah Sisson, and Avery Hoeft fourth in the two mile cross country, and Burns, Karageorge, Root, and Alverado fourth in the throwers 4x100.

Braelin Grueling, Ainsley Davis, Noah Boyce, Maddy Church, Owen Waters, Leah Williams, Will Boiling, and Abigail Dobry teamed to finish fifth in the 8x50 race, Autumn Taylor, Cisco Morales-Leverett, Maddy Church, and Owen Water fifth in the 4x200, and Emily Weiszhaar, Jizzelle Spence, Adam Gilbert, and Colin McIntyre fifth in the 4x100.

Kai Reed, Elijah Smith, Addison Bruckman, and Kipfmiller were sixth in the SMR, and Hannah Sisson, Matthew Casavant, Lauren Simpson, and Sam Gibson sixth in the Jaguar B race, and Reed, Taylor, Noah Boyce, and McCoy sixth in the 4x100.

Seventh place finishes went to Hayden Kelly, Colin McIntyre, Jizzelle Spence, and Karolina Beilas in the shot put, Braeiln Grueling, Noah Boyce, Ainsley Davis, and Maddie Church in the long jump, Grueling, Boyce, Leah Williamson, and McCoy in the sprint medley, Scott Smith, Amelia Cribbins, Jason Biggs, and Streetman in the Jaguar G race, while the team of Andrew Gafford, Streetman, Charlie Munson, and Hoeft was eighth in the 1600x800 race.