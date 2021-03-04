At 100, Dexter Resident Bob Mast Looks Back on a Life Well-Lived

By Doug Marrin

On March 9, 1921, five days after Warren G. Harding was inaugurated as the twenty-ninth President of the United States, Robert Mast was born in his parents’ farmhouse two miles north of Dexter. One-hundred years later, Bob still lives on the family farm, albeit across the road from where the original farmhouse was.

In celebration of Bob’s incredible milestone birthday, I had a chance to speak with him over the phone about his life and memories.

Bob as a toddler in the Roaring Twenties

“I always remember wanting to be a farmer,” Bob said when I asked him what his earliest memory was. “As a boy, I lived on a farm and had toys that depicted the life of a farmer. That’s what I knew and pretended to do as a child. I’ve never wanted anything else.”

A love for agriculture is deeply rooted in the Mast family, beginning generations ago in Germany. Bob tells the story of his great-grandfather, Gottlob Mast, who got the agricultural ball rolling, or plow furrowing, in the mid-1800s back in the Rhineland. The son of a cobbler, Gottlob wanted to farm in the open air and countryside instead of making footwear in a shop. To accomplish this, he apprenticed on a farm for a year and then was tested. “He failed the test because the government told him he was too short to be a farmer,” explains Bob.

Gottlob, however, was determined to live life outdoors, working the earth and raising livestock even if it meant packing up and moving 4,200 miles across the Atlantic ocean to the recently established State of Michigan in the United States. He did precisely that in 1847, and the Mast farming legacy was born.

Bob with sister Kathryn and twin sisters Jean and Joan

“The voyage took three months,” says Bob. “When they arrived in New York, they had run out of water and nearly out of food. He almost didn’t make it.”

Gottlob survived the voyage and traveled west to the new 26th state in the U.S. He settled in Washtenaw County and later relocated two miles north of the mill town of Dexter, nestled along the banks of the Huron River and Mill Creek.

Three farming generations later, young Robert Mast attended the county school near the family’s homestead, finishing in the eighth grade. After that, he continued his education at Dexter High School. Upon graduation in 1938, he attended Michigan State College (now Michigan State University) on a scholarship to study agriculture.

“Of course, then the war broke out, and I had a choice to go fight in the war of stay home and grow food for the war,” recalls Bob. “I decided to stay home and farm.”

Bob showed sheep with 4-H throughout his school years

Those familiar with the area around Dexter can’t help but notice many roads named for the families that first settled there—Walsh, Scully, and Gregory, to name a few. One of Dexter's main corridors to the north is Mast Road, named for Bob’s family.

“My dad was Supervisor for Webster Township in the late twenties,” Bob says. “At that time, Mast Road was just a single dirt lane that they called ‘Dexter North.’ Well, they wanted to give it a real name and elected to call it ‘Mast Road.’”

Bob’s family has been active members of St. Andrew’s Church in Dexter for more than a century. The Masts came to the church most unusually. “Gottlob died in 1901 when he tumbled through a hay chute,” explains Carol. “Well, the minister of their Lutheran church at the time refused to do a funeral for Gottlob, believing he had committed suicide. His son, John, paid a visit to St. Andrew’s in Dexter. The church was not Lutheran, but it was German evangelical and maintained many German traditions. The minister agreed to the funeral, and that’s where the family has attended ever since.”

With all the history Bob has experienced, I was interested to hear firsthand what it was like during the Great Depression. Bob gave a straightforward reply. “Everybody was pretty much alike then and didn’t have much money. Farmers always raised enough food in their gardens and always had meat, milk, and eggs. So, we fared pretty well.”

When asked what he did for entertainment in the years before digital life became a thing, Bob responded with, “Well, we had to make our own fun. There was no television. We’d play cards with the neighbor. A bunch of us would get together in the summertime and play ball.”

Bob’s church youth group was also a significant component for socializing when growing up. It was at a church rally where he met his future wife, Selma Herter. The couple married in 1945 and raised two daughters, Carol and Janet, and a son, Ron. Selma passed away in 2011. Bob and Selma had been married for 66 years.

Bob on his way to one of many social functions, perhaps to meet a young lady by the name of Selma

Ten years ago, a niece of Bob’s who now owned the family farmhouse built in 1872, the house in which Bob was born, was making plans to raze the old structure and construct a new one. She contacted the fire department about possibly burning it down. But as coincidence would have it, a query came in from a film company looking for a house to burn at about the same time. The film was Stone, starring Robert De Niro.

“When Robert De Niro learned that Dad was born in that house, he wanted to meet him,” recalls Carol. “So Dad and some of us got to meet Robert De Niro on the last day he was on the set.”

“For about three weeks, Mast Road was closed for filming, the last night of which the house was burned,” continues Carol. The Dexter Fire Department was there and the film crew. We had a yard full of people. The burning took all night.”

When you reach age 100, people want to know your secret. I asked Bob for his advice for a healthy life. “Hard work and eat good,” he said. “Eat good, healthy food.”

Thinking of all the historical events that have happened over the last 100 years, I also wanted to know which memory stood out to Bob more than others. His humble answer surprised me.

“I was in 4-H for ten years as a boy,” he answered. “After I finished 4-H, I helped other kids in 4-H for thirty-five years.”

Carol elaborated. “What I remember most about my father is how he loved his vocation, farming, and the ability he had to teach others about farming. Dad also was a teacher to the many high school boys who worked during the summer months. He developed a friendship with many of them that continue to this day. I feel that he taught them many of the same values that he shows.”

Agriculture, husbandry, farming, it’s all Bob can remember wanting to do, and he accomplished it. Indeed that’s the portrait of a great and well-lived life.

Photos courtesy of Carol Jones