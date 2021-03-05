Dexter Men's Swim and Dive has one of the best in Coach McHugh

The Dexter Men’s Swim and Dive team has had a lot of success, from championships to individual honors.

One big reason for this has been Coach Michael McHugh, who was again recognized as one of the best after recently being named Coach of the Year.

This particular award was given by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS). McHugh was named coach of the year for 2019-2020 in the Central Section of the United States, which includes Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa. His nomination was submitted by the state of Michigan swim coaches association (MISCA).

“I'm very honored to be awarded the NFHS Central Section Coach of the Year award,” McHugh told The Sun Times News. “This is the third year in a row that I've won this award and each year means so much.”

A big part of this honor is that he was recognized by his peers in MISCA as the state's nominee for the NFHS awards.

“The state of Michigan has a strong history for swimming excellence,” said McHugh, who is also the Physical Education Teacher at Beacon Elementary. “There are many coaches I coach against year in and year out who are high caliber. It’s humbling to be nominated three years in a row by my peer group, and then to be chosen as the winner for the five states in our Central Section.”

These honors come for good reason; starting with the fact that he’s coached 10 Individual state champions and five relays state champions as well as 61 All-Americans.

He’s also a 5 times MISCA Division 2 Coach of the Year (2011, 2012, 2017, 2018, and 2019); 5 times NFHS State Coach of the Year (2012, 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2020) and 2 times MHSCA Coach of the Year (2011, 2017).

And he was named to the list of 40 under 40 award (2019) from Coaches and Athletic Directors Magazine.

The origin of this success goes back to when he was a kid, where his lifelong passion took hold.

Born and raised in Cincinnati, he started swimming at age 4 for the Blue Ash YMCA. From there it grew and he went on to attend and swim at Archbishop Moeller High School, and then later on to swim at Bowling Green State University.

It was there that he had a setback. He suffered a back-injury during his junior year that was career ending.

However, that didn’t stop him. His coach, Randy Julian, made him a volunteer student coach.

“That, coupled with summer league coaching during high school, made me realize that coaching was something I wanted to do,” McHugh said looking back.

He started out coaching high school with Denny and Liz Hill at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor for nearly three years before taking over at Dexter High School in 2006.

In talking with The Sun Times News, McHugh listed some fun idiosyncrasies about himself:

"I’m a swimming fanatic. I love data, stats, the logic puzzle of making a meet line-up.

Ask me a question about a former athlete of mine or a big swimming event, I can probably answer it.

Within hours of the end of State Meet I am planning for next year. It truly is my passion and I’m happier when there is swimming to coach and watch.

I take pride in modeling that men experience full range human emotions. Ask the boys, I tear up at the banquet every year. I often have tears after a lights out swim."

Talking about the honor, successes and his love for swimming, McHugh said all roads go back to one common piece year in and year out.

And that’s the team and the effort put forth by each individual.

“Success comes from hard work, dedication and so many sacrifices on the part of the athletes and coaches,” McHugh said. “My guys work tirelessly to be their best and without their willingness to buy-in with a tough program and sport, for what we are trying to do, none of this would be possible. I know the mechanics of what works for a successful season, but how that plays out has many variables.”

In looking at the teams he’s coached, he said a willingness and buy-in has been key, and to bring that about it is the responsibility of the coach to be creative and grow, adapting to new generations of athletes.

“Each team has its own personality and I as a coach must learn how to get the best out of them, quickly,” he said. “No two teams are alike and that's part of the challenge that I love about coaching.”

So how does Dexter stay consistently competitive and successful? How does McHugh, year after year, stay motivated and inspired, and in turn keep the team motivated to work hard?

“My motivation comes from trying to help each individual be their best,” he answered. “If each athlete performs their best, that's when team success arrives. We had an awesome practice last week where several guys went best times at the end of a strenuous workout. Those moments must be celebrated. Sometimes the biggest joys in coaching are watching a kid who has struggled day in and day out during practice put it all together at the league meet and swim lights out!”

Adding, “He may not score points for the team or qualify for the state meet, but that kid is so happy after his performances and as a coach I'm so proud of him because he stuck with it, worked hard and saw huge improvements throughout the season. Each athlete sets goals for themselves and watching them achieve those goals, that's why I love coaching, championships or no championships.”

It’s this connection with the athletes and respect for the team effort that’s meant so much.

McHugh also points to history as a motivator and the swimming legacy in Dexter, which he said is long and grand.

He described the community of parents and families for swim and dive as lifelong friends.

“We celebrate life events together; we grieve life events together,” he said. “Swimming is a place where the rewards are often realized years later."

This attitude has helped build upon the great swim and dive legacy in Dexter.

Congratulations Coach McHugh!

