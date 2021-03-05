Metroparks Looking to Fill Variety of Seasonal Positions Across Southeast Michigan

From HCMA

Parks everywhere saw an influx of visitors throughout the pandemic and the Huron-Clinton Metroparks are ramping up for another great summer. Each year, there are a variety of seasonal jobs available at all 13 Metroparks across southeast Michigan. These seasonal positions are essential to the operations of the parks and allow the Metroparks to deliver exceptional experiences to more than 7 million visitors each year. Now is your chance to become a part of that team.

Are you a student or teacher looking for summer work? Maybe a retiree looking for some extra cash? Or maybe you’re just looking to try out a job in the parks for a change of scenery? The Metroparks have positions available in a variety of functions. You could greet visitors in the toll booths, work on one of the seven regulation golf courses, watch over the pools from your lifeguard tower, help the maintenance crew in your favorite park, serve food at one of the beaches and so much more.

Metroparks Director, Amy McMillan, encourages people to consider parks for a summer job “Many people don’t think about parks as a place to work, however, we have some of the best jobs! Where else do you get to spend your summer outside in the sunshine while making a positive impact on our communities? The work that we do is even more important in these times as our communities look for outdoor escapes to support their physical and mental health.”

The Metroparks provide a unique working environment that you won’t find anywhere else. Your workspace almost certainly comes with amazing views, space to social distance and a team environment where you can make new friends. Additionally, positions come with some perks:

· Competitive pay

· Flexible work schedules

· Free or discounted facility use (golf, water facilities, food service, etc.)

· Paid time off

· Training and development

· Career advancement opportunities

· Wellbeing program

· Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

· Seasonal employee incentive bonus

· 457 deferred compensation retirement plan with Metroparks contribution

The Metroparks are looking for a team of people dedicated to providing exceptional experiences for visitors, and every position plays a role. “It’s critical we cast a wide net looking for the best and brightest to fill these open spots on our team, ensuring we’re representative of our diverse Southeast Michigan communities and that we’re providing the safest, most inclusive, welcoming outdoor recreation experience for all who visit,” says Director McMillan.

Current open positions are available in Metroparks throughout southeast Michigan. Interested candidates can explore open positions and apply at www.metroparks.com/hiring.

Photo: STN file photo