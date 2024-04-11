Dexter Softball Splits with Lincoln

Cover- STN File Photo

The Dexter softball team opened SEC play by splitting a doubleheader with Ypsilanti Lincoln Monday night.

It was a pitcher's duel from the start with the Dreadnaught's Audrey Gauthier mowing down 19 Splitters by strikeout and allowing just one hit in the game.

The Lincoln pitcher was just as impressive through four innings, but the Dreads broke through in the fifth.

Clara Lamb led off the fifth with a single, followed by a walk and a hit batter to load the bases.

An error on a squeeze bunt and a passed ball plated three runs, then Ella Mitchell and GiGi Kirkey followed with RBI singles to make it 5-0.

Lincoln's only real threat after that came in the seventh when a walk and double put two runners on, but Gauthier got a groundout to end the game.

Kirkey led the offense with three hits and an RBI, while Lamb added two hits and a run scored, and Mitchell a hit and RBI.

The second game saw Dexter fall to Lincoln 8-7 in controversial fashion.

Dexter trailed 8-7 heading to the sixth and scored a pair of runs in the top of the inning to make it 9-8. Lincoln was batting in the bottom of the sixth the first two batters got out. The third batter walked and the umpires called the game due to darkness with two outs in the inning. Because the inning did not finish, the score reverts back to the last whole inning finished which meant the Dreadnaughts two runs in the sixth did not count and Lincoln picked up the win 8-7.

Lamb led the offense with three hits and four RBI, while Girkey had another big game with three hits and two RBI.

Roni Wilson and Gauthier each had a hit and RBI, while Mitchell had two hits and three run scored.

Dexter bounced back with a 20-0 three inning mercy of Jackson Wednesday.

The Dreads plated 11 runs in the first inning and never looked back, cruising to the win.

Mallory Brandt had a big game with three hits, including a double and triple and four RBI.

Taylor Onsted and Wilson had a hit and four RBI each, while Morgan Sturmer and Mitchell each had a hit and RBI.

Wilson struck out eight and allowed one hit for the win in the circle for Dexter.