Dexter Girls Tennis Off to Rough Start

The Dexter girls' tennis team is off to a slow start and still looking for its first victory after falling to Brighton 7-1 Wednesday.

The loss dropped the Dreadnaughts to 0-3 overall on the season with a quad at Chelsea Saturday.

The love victory for the Dreads against Brighton came at three doubles where Julia Berkholtz and Claire Beneteau teamed for a 7-6, 6-2 win.

Charlotte Bruderly played a strong match at one single, but came uo short 7-5, 6-2 and Siena Taylor was strong at three singles but fell 6-4, 6-3.

Claudia Vanover dropped her match at two singles 6-1, 6-4 and Brynlee Williams fell 6-2, 6-1 at four singles.

6-1, 6-2 matches were the doubles teams of Josie Alabre and Tessa Baughman, Raegan Kopitsch and Amelia Baglio, and Phoebe Matos and Camerone Boyce.

The Dreadnaughts fell to the defending D4 state champion Ann Arbor Greenhills 8-0 Tuesday.

Williams had the match of the day, falling in a marathon three set tiebreaker 6-7 (7), 6-1, 8-10 at four singles.

Photos by Dawn McCann