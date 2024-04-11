Dexter Track and Field Teams Fall to Pioneer

Cover- STN File Photo

The Dexter track teams came up short in a dual meet at Ann Arbor Pioneer Tuesday night with the boys falling to Pioneer 79-57 and the girls 83.5-53.5.

The boys were strong in the field events with a pair of sweeps of the top three spots.

Noah Boyce, Joshua Burby, and Braelin Greuling swept the long jump, while Cameron Clark, Jacob Alvarado, and Robert Karageorge took the top three spots in the shot put.

Clark Sheldon and Ben Sackman took first and second vault, and Kyle Gerharter won the high jump, while Will Weiszhaar was third. Karageorge was second and Alvarado third in the discus.

Brandon Anderson won the 800 and was third in the 1600, while Francisco Morales-Leverett won the 110 hurdles and was part of the winning 4x100 relay team with Greuling, Boyce, and Connor Kril.

Elijah Smith was second and Cole Doty third in the 400, Keaton Murphy-Walsted third in the 100 and Morales-Leverett third in the 200.

The girls were also strong in the field events.

The Dreadnaughts swept the pole vault with Raiden Kipfmiller, Debbie McCoy, and Madelyn Simons sweeping the top three spots.

Kera Root was first and Lily Burn third in the discus, while Ainsley Davis was first and Simons third in the long jump.

Burns was second and Root third in the shot put and Simone Kasischke second and Davis third in the high jump.

Kodie Snyder won the 3200 with Kate Varitek was second and Varitek won the 1600 and Snyder second.

Kipfmiller was second in the 200, while Amelia Cribbins was second and Vivian Hoffman third in the 400. Lillian Mitchell was second in the 800, and Kendra Conklin third in the 300 hurdles.

The teams return to action Tuesday night when they host Skyline and Bedford.