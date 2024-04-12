Dexter Baseball Takes Two of Three from Lincoln

The Dexter baseball team opened SEC Red play by taking two of three games from Ypsilanti Lincoln last week.

The Dreads took the opener 12-2.

Lincoln bounced back to take the second game 7-6.

The Splitters scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning for a 5-1 lead.

Dexter would battle back with three in the second with an RBI single from Cole Novara and a two run double by Davis Bennett to 5-4.

The Dreads took a 6-5 lead in the fourth with an RBI single by Novara and run scoring ground out by Davis, but Lincoln answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning to retake a 7-6 lead.

Dexter pit two runners on with two outs in the fifth, but a flyout ended it and the game was called due to darkness.

Novara led the offense with three hits and two RBI, while Davis had two hits and three RBI. Garrett Sharp and Noah Fernando each had a hit and run scored.

Lincoln scored a run in the first, but Dexter took the lead with three runs in the third and four in the fourth for a 7-1 lead.

Novara had a pair of two run singles in the Dreads rally, while Bennett and Carter Haist each had run scoring singles.

The Dreads sealed the win with four runs in the seventh without a hit for the 12-2 final.

Conor Sweeny struck out six in four innings on the mound for the win for the Dreads.

Novara had a big game with two hits and six RBI to lead the way. Bennett added two hits and three RBI, while Sharp and Haist each had run scoring singles.

The Dreadnaughts took the rubber match 8-1 Wednesday.

Dexter scored three times in the first and four in the sixth to pull away from the Splitters.

Sharp led the offense with three hits and an RBI, while Bennett had a double and three RBI. Larry Salisbury had a double and two RBI Chance Sobbry a hit and two runs scored.

Aidan Cassidy earned the win on the mound allowing four hits and striking out six in the complete game win.

Photos by Dawn McCann



