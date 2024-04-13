Dexter Soccer Avenges Loss to Chelsea

For the second time in just over a week, the Chelsea and Dexter girls soccer teams faced off on the twin turfs in Dexter and this time it was the Dreadnaughts that avenged a loss to the Bulldogs last week by with a 3-1 win Saturday.

Once again the game was moved to Dexter because of the wet conditions of the Chelsea soccer field.

The Dreadnaughts took a 1-0 lead with a goal by Sasha Jones.

Chelsea would even things ups when Isabella Radomski knocked home a corner kick from Kate McKenzie to tie the game a 1-1 at halftime.

Dexter took over in the second half when Brynn Fitch scored twice for the Dreadnaughts to pull away for the 3-1 win.

The victory was the Dreadnaughts first of the season after falling to Pioneer 4-0 in the SEC Red opener earlier in the week to improve to 1-2-1 overall on the season.

The Bulldogs fell to 1-2 on the season.