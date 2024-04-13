Dexter Boys’ Lacrosse Rolls to Fourth Straight Win

After dropping its season opener, the Deter boys’ lacrosse team has bounced back with fourth straight wins to improve to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the SEC White.

The Dreadnaughts took down rival Chelsea 11-5 Wednesday, April 10.

Dexter took a 2-1 lead after one and took control with four straight goals in the second for a 6-1 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs tried to get back in it, but Dexter held them off for a 9-4 lead after three and sealed the win in the fourth.

Marty Watson led Dexter with the hat trick of three goals and one assist.

Benny Willard had a big night with two goals and two assists, while Nico Willard had a goal and two assists. Kaiden Davis had a goal and assist, while Cam Enyedy, JT Bonilla, Owen Bibby, and Dawson Waddington had one goal each for Dexter.

Jeremy Schroeder made six saves in net for the Dreads.

Dexter took down Pinckney 11-10 in a hard-fought game April 8.

Waddington had a huge game with three goals and two assists for the Dreads.

Nico Willard collected three goals, while Watson ha two goals and an assist. Benny Willard had a goal and dished out three assists, Davis one goal and one assist, William Simpson one goal, and Carson Clark one assist. Schroeder made 16 saves in net for Dexter.

Dexter defeated Whate Lake-Lakeland 11-7 April 5.

Watson had a big game for the Dreads with five goals and two assists to lead the way.

Bonilla had two goals and an assist, while Benny Willard had two goals, Nico Willard and Bibby had one goal each, while Enyedy, Simpson, and Waddington had one assist each. Schroeder made six saves in net for Dexter.

The Dreads rolled past AA Huron 14-9 April 3.

Watson had another big game with five goals and two assists.

Benny Willard also had a strong night with two goals and five assists, Nico Willard three goals and an assist, Simpson two goals, Bonilla one goal and an assist, and Davis one goal. Schroeder made seven saves for the Dreads.

Photos by Dawn McCann



