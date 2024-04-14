Dexter Girls' Lacrosse Splits Pair to Open Season

Cover- STN File Photo

A very young Dexter girls' lacrosse team will be learning on the fly this season after the graduation of 12 seniors from last years squad.

Opening night was a learning experience for the young Dreads as they fell to Salem 22-10.

"We are really proud of how we fought and putting up 10 goals in nothing to scoff at,: Coach Taylor Haverty said.

Addison Allen-Grubb made 16 saves in net for the Dreads.

Dexter bounced back in the second game to take down St. Catherine 17-3.

The Dreadnaughts jumped out to a 7-2 lead after one period and outscored St. Catherine 6-0 in the second to make it 13-2 at halftime and cruised to the win.

Nine different Dreadnaughts scored in the game with freshman Ella Rogalski leading the way with five goals.

Another Dreadnaught freshman Emma Wild added three goals, while Maddie Kreuger scored two.

Avery Shaieb, Maren Miller, Alli St Amour, Aiden Weinmann, Grace McClellan, and Zoey Rauser scored one goal each for Dexter.

The Dreads dominated the draws with Weinamnn winning nine, Addison Zogaib eight, Daphne Grant five, and Rogalski two.

Allen-Grub stopped 62.5% of the shots she faced in net for the win for Dexter.

The Dreads have a busy week with three games. They host Flint Power Tuesday night at 6:00, Tecumseh Wednesday night, and play at Canton Friday.