Dexter Softball Takes Pair From Pioneer

The Dexter softball team used a big rally to pull out a win in the second game of a doubleheader to earn a sweep of Ann Arbor Pioneer Monday.

The win improved the Dreadnaughts to 4-1 in the SEC Red and 6-1 overall.

Audrey Gauthier was dominant in the opener, striking out 16 and walking none in a 2-1 Dexter win.

Gauthier struck out 11 of the first 12 batter she faced before Pioneer got a single to lead off the fifth. A sacrifice moved the runner to second and with two outs, a bouncer to shortstop Kyra Sunstrum was bobbled and the Pioneer runner tried to score from second. Sunstrum fired to Maddie Ohlman at home to get the runner and end the inning.

Audrey Gauthier struckout 16 for the win in the opener. Photo by Mike Williamson

Dexter broke through in the fifth when Sophia Dettling walked and stole second. She scored on a Gauthier single. Gauthier moved to third on a flyout by Ohlman and hustled home on a popup caught down the first base line by the Pioneer second baseman for a 2-0 lead.

Pioneer threatened in the sixth with two runners on, but Gauthier got two strikeouts to end the threat.

A Dexter error with two outs in the seventh allowed a Pioneer run, but Gauthier closed it out with her 16th strikeout of the night for the 2-1 final.

Dexter had just three hits with Gauthier's RBI single, Ella Mitchell a triple, and a Mallory Brandt single.

The nightcap saw Pioneer score four in the first, but the Dreads stormed back with three in the second with Mitchell coming through with a two-out two-run single to make it 4-3.

Dexter tied it in the third with a run scoring on a passed ball and took the lead when Gauthier smacked a home run to left for a 5-4 lead.

Lizzie Lewis RBI groundout in the sixth made it 6-4 and three straight doubles in the seventh by Roni Wilson, Clara Lamb, and Brandt made it a 9-4 final.

After the rough start in the circle, Lamb settled down and struck out 10 for the win for Dexter.

Mitchell finished with three hits and two RBI, while Lamb had three hits and one RBI.

Gauthier finished with two hits, including the home run, while Wilson, Brandt, Lewis, and Maddy Thompson had a hit and RBI each.

Photos by Mike Williamson



