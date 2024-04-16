Dexter Water Polo Wins One of Four at Mason

The Dexter girls' water polo team continued to show a big improvement after a 1-3 record at the Mason tournament this past weekend.

The Dreadnaughts played two tough games against Birmingham Groves and East Lansing, took down Mason, but had a rough time with Grand Blanc.

Dexter defeated Mason 17-7 for its fourth win of the season.

Uxue Capel had a big game for the Dreads with six goal and two assists to lead the way.

Annie Wesorick and Shelby Waltz collected four goals each. Marissa Genske scored two goals and dished out five assists, while Emma Bishop had a goal and three assists. Avery Nesbitt and Kori Wilson combined for five saves in net for the Dreads, while Adi Arbour and Eliza Bigelow had an assist each.

Dexter dropped a tough 14-10 decision to East Lansing.

Capel had another big game with five goals and an assist. Wesorick scored twice and had an assist, while Arbour and Bishop had a goal and assist eachMarissa Genske had a goal and Ali Genske an assist for the Dreads. Nesbitt made seven saves in net.

The Dreads dropped a 13-7 decision to Groves.

Marissa Genske had two goals and three assists, while Capel added a pair of goals. Waltz had a goal and two assists, Wesorick a goal and assist, Bishop one goal, and Ali Genske one assist. Wilson stopped 12 shots in net for the Dreads.

The Dreads had a rough time with Grand Blanc, falling 19-9 to the Bobcats.

Capel led the way with five goals and an assist, while Waltz had two goals. Wesorick and Bishop each had a goal and assist, while Arbour and Marissa Genske had one assist each. Wilson made six saves for Dexter.

Photos provided by Francine Wesorick