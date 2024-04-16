Dexter Tennis Picks Up First Win

The Dexter girls' tennis team picked up its first win of the season Monday night when the Dreadnaughts defeated Father Gabriel Richard 6-2.

Claudia Vanover picked up a big three set tiebreaking win at two singles 6-4. 2-6, 10-7 and Brynlee Williams continued her strong play at four singles with a 6-2, 6-2 win.

Raegan Kopitsch and Amelia Baglio pulled out a three set tiebreaker win 6-3, 5-7, 10-6 at two doubles.

Julia Berkholtz and Claire Beneteau won 7-5, 6-2 at three doubles and Phoebe Matos and Cameron Boyce won 6-1, 6-4 at four doubles.

Josie Alabre and Tessa Baughman dropped a tough three set decision at one doubles 6-3, 4-6, 8-10 and Siena Taylor won by default at three singles.

The Dreadnaughts fell to Ann Arbor Huron 8-0 Tuesday.

Williams dropped a tough three set match 6-2, 2-6, 3-6, while Boyce and Matos fell 7-5, 6-3 at four doubles.