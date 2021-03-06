Dexter Swim and Dive Finishes Perfect in SEC White

The Dexter boys’ swim and dive teams wrapped up a perfect SEC White regular season with a 118-67 win over Pinckney March 2.

Clayton Kinnard and Zach Norris picked up four wins each to lead the Dreadnaughts to the win over the Pirates.

Kinnard and Norris teamed with Matthew Resende and Stuart Bovich to win the 200-medley relay, while Kinnard also teamed with Resende, Adam Hauser, and Leo Varitek to win the 400 free relay.

Norris picked up singles win in the 50 and 100 free races and was part of the winning 200 free relay with Tristan Lorincz, Varitek, and Hauser.

Kinnard also picked up singles wins in the 200 IM and 100-breast.

Other singles wins went to Cole Warren in diving, Resende 100 fly, and Bovich the 100 back.

The Dreadnaughts will host the SEC White Finals Friday and Saturday.