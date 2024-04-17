Dexter Community Schools ArtWalk is coming to Downtown

It’s that time of year again; works of art created by Dexter students will be on display at different businesses and locations in downtown. The annual ArtWalk will run from April 20th - May 11th.

Art teachers in Dexter Community Schools said they are excited about this year's show and look forward to the community seeing the amazing work the students have created.

Participating venues include: Aubrees, Dexter Bakery, Dexter Creamery, Dexter District Library, Dexter Print & Embroidery, Dexter Pub, Eve & Annie's, Hearts & Flowers, Hackney Hardware, Huntington Bank, PNC Bank and Shear Bliss.

The art work is coming from students at all levels: Anchor, Beacon, Wylie, Creekside, Mill Creek, and Dexter High School. This preview story includes some of that art.

In explaining the event, Creekside art teacher Jane Montero said “Each spring, the DCS Art Department recognizes outstanding art students from all buildings by displaying their art in local businesses (banks, restaurants, the district library, and other stores) for approximately three weeks. The purpose of this ArtWalk is to celebrate creativity while sharing a little bit about our art curriculum Y5 - 12.”

She said the history of the ArtWalk goes back to 2003 when they displayed student art in the walkway of the newly opened DHS to coincide with the Band Extravaganza.

“However, we wanted to have art displayed longer than just a weekend as it is a lot of work on our part to mat and hang the display,” Montero said. “So, we found other locations - often inside Copeland to coincide with the Drama productions; however, lighting was not the best for viewing art. We then decided to ask local stores if we could display art inside their businesses for up to three weeks. Thus, the DCS ArtWalk became our yearly tradition.”