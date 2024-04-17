Dexter Soccer Runs Away From Lincoln

The Dexter girls' soccer team made it two straight withs with an 8-0 shutout of Ypsilanti Lincoln Monday.

The Dreadnaughts scored seven times in the opening half for a 7-0 lead.

Millie Truesdell scored with just over 27 minutes left in the second half to end it for the Dreads.

Brynn Fitch continued her torrid start to the season with two more goals for her fifth and sixth of the year.

Kendall Cabana scored twice for the Dreads, while Laci Jernigan, Emily Hosman, and Annamarie Myint also scored for the Dreadnaughts

Dexter will host Ann Arbor Huron in another SEC Red matchup Thursday night at 5:30 PM.