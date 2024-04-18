The City of Dexter Celebrates Arbor Day

Community News

The City of Dexter City Council proclaimed April 26, 2024 Arbor Day within the City of Dexter. This year the City, with help from 3rd and 4th grade students at Wylie Elementary School, will help distribute 400 free tree seedlings to celebrate Arbor Day.

The Arbor Day Celebration is held to celebrate the benefits of trees, including how trees can reduce erosion of topsoil by wind and water, cut heating and cooling costs, moderate the temperature, clean the air, produce life-giving oxygen, and provide habitat for wildlife.

Trees are also beneficial because they are a renewable resource giving us paper, wood for our homes, fuel for our fires, and help beautify and give our community character. The community will be asked to participate in the celebration and to plant trees throughout the City and on their property to promote the well-being of this and future generations.

The City obtains trees seedlings from the Washtenaw County Soil Conservation District. This year, the City will also receive 500 Hazelnut shrub seedlings, to giveaway on Arbor Day. Hazelnut is a thicket-forming native shrub, excellent for naturalizing, woodland gardens and shade areas.

Students and volunteers will be distributing the free seedlings to celebrate Arbor Day, at the following times and locations: