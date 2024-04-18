Scio Township Police Report, March 2024

In March 2024, Deputies responded to 746 calls for police service in Scio Township, down from 848 the previous year, a 12% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Mar) are 2,277, down from 2,510 for the same period last year, a 9% decrease.

Officers conducted 303 traffic stops, up from 289 last year. Forty-five citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Two assaults

One vehicle theft

17 crashes

Five medical assists

37 citizen assists

23 welfare checks

Ten mental health

Two swindles

11 disorderlies

Five shoplifts

One sudden death

Two attempted suicides (adult)

Three OUI

Two larcenies

Two identity thefts

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Township:

On March 7th, Deputies were dispatched to the Jackson Road Meijer for a trespass complaint. Deputies contacted a subject who was then arrested for trespassing and disorderly conduct.

On March 10th, Deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of Cambridge Club Circle for a report of a stolen vehicle. The spare keys had been left in the vehicle, and it was taken overnight. The vehicle was located four days later in Ypsilanti Township. There are no suspects at this time.

On March 13th, Deputies investigated a theft of a phone and a dine and dash at the Carlyle Grill on Jackson Road. The suspect stole an employee’s phone and failed to pay his bill. The suspect remains unidentified.

On March 18th, a wallet was stolen from the Liberty Athletic Club. The victim’s credit cards were then used at multiple stores. After a thorough investigation, the suspect remains unidentified.

On March 21st, Deputies investigated a fatal automobile crash at the intersection of Zeeb Road and Jackson Road. The crash involved a single vehicle with a single occupant. An autopsy was performed on the driver, and it was determined that the driver had suffered a medical event before the crash.

The entire March 2024 police call can be found at the link below.