City of Dexter Police Report, March 2024

In March 2024, Deputies responded to 298 calls for police service in the City of Dexter, up from 227 the previous year, a 31% increase. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Mar) are 819, up from 712 for the same period last year, a 15% increase.

Officers conducted 183 traffic stops, up from 107 last year. Twenty-three citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Two assaults

Two larcenies

Four crashes

One medical assist

15 assists

Six welfare checks

One fraud

Four disorderlies

One felonious stalking

One child neglect

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to the City of Dexter:

On March 20th, Deputies investigated larceny from an auto complaint in the 7600 block of Grand Street. The victim reported that their vehicle was broken into overnight, and several items were stolen, including credit/debit cards. Deputies processed the victim’s vehicle and located fingerprints possibly belonging to the suspect. During their investigation, Deputies learned that the victim’s credit/debit card was used at a local fuel station. Deputies reviewed the video footage and obtained still photographs of the suspect. Utilizing the still photographs, Deputies identified the suspect from previous contacts and have been actively trying to locate the suspect for an interview. No charges have been filed as of this date.

The entire March 2024 police call log can be found at the link below.