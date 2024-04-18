Dexter Golfers Open SEC Play

The Dexter boys' golf team opened SEC play this week and came away with one win in three matches.

The Dreadnaughts hosted Chelsea and Ypsilanti Lincoln Tuesday and split the matches.

The defeated Lincoln 182-185 and fell to the Bulldogs 156-182.

Braden Richards led the Dreads with a round of 40 to finish third overall.

Logan Chase shot a round of 45 and Evan Naylor 47. Drew Brzys and Jack Burke each shot 50 and Nick Bearman finished with a 52.

The Dreadnaught traveled to Bedford Thursday and fell to the Mules 152-177.

Matthew Joyce fired a round of 40 to lead the way for Dexter.

Richards and Naylor each shot rounds of 44, while Bearman shot 49, David Kull 50, and Burke 52.

Photos by Mike Williamson