Dexter Girls’ Track and Field Sweep, Boys’ Split in SEC Tri-Meet

Cover- STN File Photo

Dexter Track & Field competed against Ann Arbor Skyline and Temperance Bedford on Tuesday at Al Ritt Stadium. The boys split, beating Skyline 88-48, while falling short to Bedford 77-60. The girls beat both teams with a score of 99-38 against Bedford, and 85-52 for Skyline.

In the boys’ field events, Cameron Clark took 2nd in the Shot Put with a throw of 44’ 3”, and Robert Karageorge was also 2nd in the Discus with a toss of 142” 9”. The High Jump had 2 placers, with Kyle Gerharter tying for first with a jump of 5’ 10”, and teammate Amarkus Royce taking 3rd at 5’ 6”.

Rounding out the field were Pole Vaulters Clark Sheldon winning at 14’ 0”, and Benjamin Sackman taking 2nd at 14’ 0” as well.

On the track, Keaton Murphy-Walstad was 2nd in the 100m with a time of 11.75, Francisco Moralez-Leverett was 3rd in the 200m at 24.58 and was also 3rd in the 110 High Hurdles finishing the race with a time of 15.98. Andrew Gafford was 3rd in the 800 with a clocking of 2:08.62.

In the 1600m, Dexter placed 2 runners with Caleb Snyder taking 2nd at 4:41.48, and Gafford taking 3rd as well with a time of 4:42.24.4.

Brandon Anderson placed in multiple events, beginning with a 2nd place finish in the 400m, with a time of 51.13. He followed that up with a first place finish in the 3200m at 9:52.12, with teammate Vaughn Meyer taking 2nd at 9:53.13. Anderson was also on the 4x800m relay that won along with teammates Julian Linebaugh, Meyer, and Snyder, with a winning time of 8:19.14.

Girls field events had multiple good performances, beginning in the Shot Put with Kera Root winning with a throw of 31’ 11”, followed by Lily Burns taking 2nd with a throw of 31’ 0.75”. Root and Burns were also 2nd and 3rd in the Discus with throws of 96’ 10” and 81’ 0” respectively. Dexter took 2 places in the High Jump, with Simone Kasischke jumping 4’ 10” for 2nd place, and Ainsley Davis taking 3rd at 4’ 10”. Davis also won the Long Jump with a leap of 13’ 8.5”.

Pole Vaulters went 1-2, with Raiden Kipfmiller winning at 11’ 0”, and Debbie McCoy taking 2nd at 11’ 0”.

Kipfmiller and McCoy were also busy on the track. Kipfmiller was 1st in the 100 Hurdles, running 18.14, and 2nd in the 200m going 28.39, while McCoy was 3rd in the 100m finishing with a time of 13.95. They were both on the 4x200m relay that won, along with teammates Chloe Burns and Ainsley Davis that finished at 1:52.53.

In the 400m, Addison Bruckman was 3rd running a time of 1:06.90, and in the 3200m run Dexter had 2 placers with Annabel O’Haver winning at 12:27.23, and Hannah Sisson in 2nd at 12:56.81. In the 800m, Lillian Mitchell was 2nd at 2:27.77, and Kate Varitek 3rd at 2:31.41. Varitek followed that up with a 2nd place finish in the 1600 with a time of 5:28.23, and Kodie Snyder 3rd at 5:38.28. Mitchell, Varitek, Snyder, and O’Haver were all on the winning 4x800m relay team that finished with a time of 10:08.77.

The Dreadnaughts host the April Showers Invitational Saturday. Field events start at 9:30 AM.