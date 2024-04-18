Dexter Lacrosse Wins Fifth Straight

The Dexter boys’ lacrosse team made it five straight wins after a pair of SEC White wins earlier this week.

The Dreadnaughts traveled to Lincoln Wednesday night and came home with a 15-2 win over the Splitters.

Eight different Dreads scored on the night, led by Owen Bibby with three hat trick of three goals.

Benny Willard, Nico Willard, JT Bonilla, Marty Watson, and Dawson Waddington scored two goals each for Dexter. Kaiden Davis and Brady Dresch scored one each for the Dreads, while Jeremy Schroeder earned the win in net.

The Dreadnaughts opened the week by defeating the newly formed Jackson team 14-4 Monday night.

Bonilla had a huge night for Dexter with six goals to lead the win over the Vikings.

Waddington and Nico Willard had two goals each and Alex Watson one goal.

The Dreadnaughts have a huge game Friday night when they take on rival Tecumseh.