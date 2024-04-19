Webster Township Police Report, March 2024

In March 2024, Deputies responded to 101 calls for police service in Webster Township, down from 146 the previous year, a 31% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Mar) are 342, down from 385 for the same period last year, an 11% drop.

Officers conducted 25 traffic stops, down from 38 last year. No citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One crash

One medical assist

One death investigation

Six mental health

Five citizen assists

One identity theft

One swindle

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Webster Township:

On March 8th, Deputies investigated a stolen dirt bike complaint in the 7500 block of Jennings Road. The caller stated they had purchased a dirt bike in Ohio, and when they tried to obtain a Michigan title, the Secretary of State informed them that the dirt bike had been reported stolen. Deputies learned that the complainant purchased the dirt bike off Facebook and paid cash. Deputies have been unable to develop a suspect, and the owner has been notified of the recovery.

On March 12th, Deputies investigate a larceny complaint in the 7100 block of Strawberry Lake Road. The caller advised they parked their pontoon boat on the property in the fall of 2023, and when they returned on the 12th to conduct maintenance, they found that the motor had been stolen from the boat. No suspect(s) have been identified.

The complete March 2024 police log can be found at the link below.