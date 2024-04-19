Dexter Township Police Report, March 2024

In March 2024, Deputies responded to 168 calls for police service in Dexter Township, down from 173 the previous year, a 3% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Mar) are 456, down from 507 for the same period last year, a 10% drop.

Officers conducted 82 traffic stops, up from 75 last year. Fifteen citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Two assaults

Five crashes

Three citizen assists

Two welfare checks

One mental health

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Dexter Township:

On March 10th, the Deputies assisted the Fire Department with a structural fire at the 8800 block of McGregor Lane. The caller indicated that a snowmobile inside the garage had caught fire, and the barn was now fully engulfed. Investigators later learned that the resident had been working on the snowmobile before it caught fire. An adjacent vehicle and boat sustained damage in the fire along with the neighbor’s barn. Further investigation was turned over to the Fire Department.

The entire March 2024 police call log can be found at the link below.