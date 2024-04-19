More Road Work coming to Webster Township this year

Road work has already started in Webster Township, but there’s more to come.

At their April 16 meeting, the Webster Township Board approved a few projects to happen this year in partnership with the Washtenaw County Road Commission. Webster Township Supervisor John Kingsley said the board approved three limestone projects.

One is for Joy Road from the pavement to Jennings Road. The work will include drainage improvements, forestry, shaping the existing surface, and application of eight inches of limestone (5,400 tons) along with associated dust control and project restoration. The estimated cost is $188,000.

The next limestone project is Farrell Road from Webster Church to Jennings Road. This project will see the same work as Joy, but will instead get an application of six inches of limestone (2,800 tons). The estimated cost for this project is $128,000.

The third one is again Farrell Road, but from Webster Church to Zeeb Road. This will also see six inches of limestone, 3,000 tons. The estimated cost is $137,000.

The estimated cost of these projects for the township is estimated to be at $453,000.

The Washtenaw County Road Commissioner partners with 20 townships to provide local road improvements. According to the WCRC, Washtenaw County has more than 1,060 centerline miles of local roads and WCRC crews maintain all primary and local public roads located outside of city and village limits in the county.

In addition to the limestone projects, there is a mill and resurfacing project N. Territorial Road between Webster Church Road and Hellner Road and Whitmore Lake Road and the gas station entrance. This project is in Webster and Northfield Township. It’s a WCRC project being funded by Federal and Michigan Transportation Fund sources.

During this work, the WCRC said traffic will be maintained under lane restrictions and flagging operations. During specific construction activities, the road may be closed, and a detour will be posted. WCRC estimates it will take approximately two/three weeks, on average, to complete each project, weather pending.

The estimated cost of this project is $831,000.