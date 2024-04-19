Dexter Girls’ Lacrosse Wins Third Straight

Cover- STN File Photo

The Dexter girls’ lacrosse team made it three straight wins with a pair of wins this week.

The Dreadnaughts opened the week with a 10-7 win over Flint Powers.

The Dexter defense held Powers to just 17 shots on the night with Addison Allen-Grubb making ten saves in net for the Dreads.

Ella Rogalski led the offense with four goals.

Aiden Weinmann scored three times and won nine draws and picked up four ground balls.

Daphne Grant scored a goal and picked up four ground balls, while Sophie Waltz and Addison Zogaib also scored for Dexter. Avery Shaieb also picked up three ground balls for the Dreads.

The Dreadnaughts then took down Tecumseh 9-1 Wednesday night.

Rogalski had another big game for Dexter with five goals to lead the way.

Shaieb scored three times for the Dreads, while Weinmann scored once.

Dexter improved to 3-1 overall on the season.