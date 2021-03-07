Haroldson's Big Night Lifts Dexter Past Jackson

A hot shooting night by the Dexter basketball team helped the Dreadnaughts to a 62-36 rout of Jackson Saturday.

Sophomore Evan Haroldson led the Dreadnaughts with five triples and a team high 19 points to lead Dexter past the Vikings.

Dexter made 12 three-pointers as a team with Aidan Dexter sinking four to go along with Haroldson's five.

The Dreadnaughts lead by ten at the half, but blew the game open in the third by outscoring Jackson 24-12 for a 50-28 lead after three.

Dexter sank six triples in the quarter with Aidan Dexter hitting three behind the arch, Haroldson two, and Colin Parachek one.

Parachek finished with 13 points, while Aidan Dexter added 12. Cal Bavineau chipped in with eight points and eight assists, Andrew Gersh five, Cam Bush three, and Ty Rychener two. Sam Sterlitz was strong on the defensive end with eight rebounds and three block for Dexter.

Dexter improved to 8-3 overall on the season and 6-2 in the SEC White.