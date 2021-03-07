Fracassi's Hat Trick Lifts Dreads Past Lenawee

Joey Fracassi's big night helped the Dexter hockey team snap a three-game skid with a 4-1 win over Lenawee United Sunday.

Fracassi scored two first period goals to put the Dreadnaughts on top 2-0 after one period.

Lenawee scored early in the second to cut the lead to 2-1, but Fracassi scored his third of the game for the hat trick to make it 3-1.

Late in the second Dexter went on a 4 on 3 powerplay and they capitalized when Gabe Burke found the net for a 4-1 lead and it would stay that way though the third for the Dreadnaughts win. Burke also assisted on a Fracassi goal for the Dreadnaughts.

Dexter improved to 5-7 overall on the season.