Making Our Community Brighter One Shake at a Time

By: Ashlee Root

Maddy Svihra, owner of Revive Dexter, shares that a typical day consists of “hanging out with some of the best of friends (customers & coworkers) blending healthy shakes, pouring delicious teas & encouraging others to look at the bright side of day to day life!”

This smoothie and juice bar opened its doors in October 2018 and prides itself as a place that provides a “safe, fun, and positive environment for people to come and hang out and get something healthy that doesn't necessarily taste healthy” remarks Svihra. The lasting connections that Revive has made within the community, and its customers, is exactly what Svihra hoped for.

Throughout the last 2 ½ years, Svihra found tremendous satisfaction in not only the growth in her business but also in her team. “I don't just teach people how to blend shakes. I strive to teach them how to change their lives for the better too. I teach them how to think more positively and to find their own confidence. It's the best feeling watching them in action doing exactly as I taught them to do but better.”

The confidence Svihra has gained from owning a business has been her favorite part. “I remember on opening day being terrified because I still didn't know much of what I was really doing. I just knew I had a goal and I was ready to make an impact. The amount of confidence in myself that I've gained has been something that will benefit me for the rest of my life with whatever I do.”

The set back of 2020, due to COVID-19, has been daunting for everyone, especially a new business like Revive. Svihra saw a 50% decrease in business when the pandemic first hit with only a slight increase towards the end of the year. Her business incorporated safe practices for the community and began offering curbside pick-up options. “We started offering new limited monthly flavors to keep the excitement and found advertisement success within the social media platforms. I am extremely fortunate to have the team that I do working alongside me the entire time, remaining positive & energetic throughout it all, it's more than I could ask for!”

Svihra admitted to having many restless nights due to the pandemic but continues to try and be the light for others within the community. “No one is prepared for something like this, but if you just remain hopeful and keep a positive outlook, you can find that anything is possible and you'll get through it.” Svihra learned to take risks and trust herself to figure things out and remain focused on her goals but was careful not to set expectations. “As said by William Shakespeare, ‘Expectations are the root of all heartache.” In the end, Svihra hopes to continue being that spot that provides the community with an extra dose of positiviTEA.