Dexter Forum Notes 03-06-21

From John Hansen

There was clearly an underlying theme for today's Forum and that was the struggle of our community trying to anticipate and adjust to our so-called new normal. We want to stop cancelling things and start getting together while still being respectful of the danger of the virus.

Rob Caplis from the Encore reported on the progress of turning the Copeland building into the Encore Theatre. They are planning to begin socially distanced productions this summer. Abby from the Dexter Community Players similarly reported that they are scheduling a summer performance at Columbus Hall.

Our churches, too, want you back with the Methodists following their successful living nativity with a living Easter event on March 27. The Webster UCC is sponsoring a Juneteenth event to commemorate the day that the last enslaved Texans learned of their freedom.

The Gordon Hall event has been moved to the fall along with the Rotary Jazz Night. The Garden Club still hopes to conduct its' spring plant sale and the city council will decide soon whether or not Daxter Daze can be safely held.

Joanne Westman is eagerly accepting contributions needed to replace the well at the Webster Meeting House.

Jim Carson continued his series of updates on the future of the senior center. Although the center is currently closed the phone line is staffed and they are able to help with vaccine hunting and transportation if necessary.

And, as promised, a little note from the past. I recently ran across an old valentine from my 8th-grade crush, Tuji H. (also known as the Bethlehem bombshell). Perhaps you will find it useful in your current situation.

"Kissing spreads germs - the doctors have stated, but you can kiss me, baby, I've been vaccinated."

The next meeting of the Dexter Forum will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 8:30 AM via Zoom.

Photo by Salah Ait Mokhtar on Unsplash