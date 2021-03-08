Scio Twp Police Report January 2021`

From Washtenaw Co Sheriff’s Office

During January 2021, there were 460 calls for service (including traffic stops). Deputies conducted 36 traffic stops during this time, with nine citations issued.

Noteworthy events in Scio Township during last month include:

On January 1st Deputies responded to the 7200 block of Jackson Rd for a Retail Fraud. The caller reported that a heavy-set black male, approx. Forty-five years old had taken a BB gun and fled in a green Honda CRV. The vehicle did not have a license plate, and the identity of the suspect is unknown.

On January 6th Deputies responded to the 5500 block of Versailles for a medical assist. The caller reported finding his girlfriend unresponsive in the bathroom. Deputies arrived and determined that the female victim was deceased. Further investigation by Deputies and Detectives determined that the female victim died of a drug overdose.

On January 8th, Deputies responded to the 3800 block of Jackson Rd for a stolen vehicle complaint. The complainant indicated that the suspect rented the vehicle on 12/7/2020 and was due to return the vehicle on 12/14/2020. After sending a demand letter and getting no response, the vehicle was reported as stolen. Later that evening, the vehicle was located in Ypsilanti Township, and the suspect admitted to failing to return the vehicle. Charges are pending with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

On January 9th, Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Jackson Industrial for an alarm. Upon arrival, Deputies found the front window of the building removed and searched the interior for a suspect with negative results. Deputies contacted the owner and determined that nothing had been stolen. Deputies learned that similar incidents occurred in neighboring jurisdictions. However, there was no suspect information available.

On January 13th, Deputies were dispatched to the 5600 block of Jackson Rd for a Retail Fraud. The caller reported a white male in his 50s had stolen items from the store and fled in a black pick-up truck. Deputies retrieved a video of the suspect and his vehicle. However, due to current COVID-19 face mask requirements, Deputies were unable to identify the suspect. Minutes later, Deputies were dispatched to another Retail Fraud in the 5400 block of Jackson Rd. Through video footage, Deputies were able to confirm that the same suspect committed this theft. The suspect's identity is still unknown.

On January 14th, Deputies were dispatched to the 4400 block of Jackson Rd for a Motor Vehicle Fraud. The victim reported that the suspect had purchased a 4-wheeler utilizing a company check. However, the check had been returned as Non-Sufficient Funds (NSF). The victim contacted the suspect, and the suspect indicated a misunderstanding and sent a second check. That check was later returned as NSF also. The suspect continued to provide excuses and indicated that he was working on payment. However, none was ever received. Deputies determined that the suspect had committed that same theft in Livingston County, Coldwater, and Indiana through their investigation. Deputies have been unable to locate the suspect, and charges are pending with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

On January 19th, Deputies responded to the 6400 block of Jackson Rd for a Retail Fraud that just occurred. The complainant reported that the suspect fled in a maroon SUV westbound on Jackson Rd. Deputies checked the area but were unable to locate the suspect. Deputies identified the suspects as two heavy-set black males with masks and hats concealing their identities. Their investigation linked the theft to a similar incident in late 2020 where the same items were stolen.

On January 30th Deputies responded to the 300 block of Cherry Ln for a Home Invasion. The victim reported that someone had damaged some siding on his residence and then forced an A/C unit out of the window to make an entry. Once inside, the suspect allegedly put several holes in the walls and damaged some kitchen cabinets. Nothing was reported stolen, and no suspect information was provided.

Deputies took several calls for thefts from autos during January, which involved unlocked vehicles in driveways. Please remember to lock your vehicles with the colder months upon us. Please remember to lock your vehicles while they warm up to prevent theft.