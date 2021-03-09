Dexter Community Schools looking at more in-person learning

The week of March 22 will mark a big change in Dexter Community Schools.

It marks a shift that will see each grade level have the chance to do more in-person learning inside their actual classrooms.

The decision to move forward in this direction came during the DCS Board of Education meeting on March 8, when the school board looked at confirming the COVID-19 Extended Learning Plan, which it’s done, as required, each month over this school year.

The Sun Times News followed up with DCS school board president Julie Schumaker about this coming shift in plans.

It will see a new option added into the overall plan that’s had some students doing a strictly virtual learning path while others have been in the hybrid mode of learning in-person two days per week along with virtual on the others.

This new option would see students in the higher grade levels of middle school and high school spending even more time inside their school buildings, which wasn’t a plan in the works for March 22.

The plan had been to give students in the lower grades the opportunity to get back to more classroom time starting that week and the previous one.

However, that’s changed to include all now.

“After much discussion at the March 8th school board meeting, the board approved a motion to offer at least 20 hours of in-person learning to all K-12 students who choose the Homeroom option beginning the week of March 22,” Schumaker said. “The particular schedule for students at each building will be determined by the district's administrative team and shared with families.”

Virtual learning is called the Home-based option in DCS.

There are various reasons behind this decision.

Schumaker gave some background.

She said in February, “the district had announced a plan to increase in-person learning for students who had selected the Homeroom option as follows: Anchor/Beacon students 5 days per week starting March 15th, Wylie on March 22nd, and Creekside on April 5th.”

“Students in grades 7-12 would remain on a hybrid schedule with the hope to increase frequency of in-person learning in mid-April if current COVID case rates continue their downward trend,” she said of the plan. “According to professional guidance, if cases move below 10 per 100,000, it is safe to increase the density of middle school and high school students.”

However, late last week, the Michigan Senate and House passed a series of bills and budgets to distribute stimulus dollars and state aid dollars that could impact school districts. Schumaker said the legislation calls for schools to offer at least 20 hours of in-person instruction to students starting no later than March 22.

She said this legislation impacts DCS by nearly $850,000.

Meaning, if the school district didn’t offer this option, it could lose out on that funding.

As of March 9, Schumaker said this legislation was awaiting the Governor's signature.

However, the governor could also veto it.

DCS is now in a fast-paced planning mode as it works to adjusts its plans and preparations for this new option. Both the school board and administration understand there are different needs and wants across the district.

“The district is aware that there is no "one size fits all" when it comes to navigating learning during COVID,” Schumaker said. “While some families and students will celebrate the news of increased opportunities in-person learning, others may not feel comfortable with the increased density in classrooms. The district will continue to offer the Homebased option for those who feel more comfortable learning virtually from home during this period.”

There will be more information to come. It’s expected the school district will soon issue a larger statement about this to students and parents.

This story will be updated when that happens.