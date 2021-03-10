Dexter Daze Denied Permit a Second Time

By Doug Marrin

What will the COVID safety guidelines be in August?

Nobody knows.

That is the issue the Dexter Daze Committee (DDC) and City Council wrangled back and forth on for an hour at the Council’s March 8, 2021, meeting.

The DDC first appeared before the Council two weeks ago at its February 22 meeting requesting a permit for Dexter Daze, the City’s popular summer event that occurs the second weekend in August. At the initial meeting, the Council posed a number of questions to the Committee and postponed a decision giving the DDC time to respond. The Committee returned for a second attempt at getting the permit, this time providing the Council with:

Written response to each of the Council’s questions from February 22

Dexter Daze Covid Plan 2021

Three Dexter Daze plans based on prevailing COVID risk assessments (high, moderate, minimal) come August

“We feel we can safely have a festival that meets the State’s guidelines, and we hope that after reviewing our plan, you will see this too,” stated the DDC in their written submission.

Councilmember Michels motioned to accept the minimal plan with the option of expanding it should safety guidelines allow come August. Councilmember Knight seconded.

“Today is March 8,” said DDC Co-chair Julie Wilkinson. “We've got five months until Dexter Daze. All we are asking for right now is for you to approve our permit request so that we can move forward … And as things get closer, then we re-evaluate based on what the guidelines are at that point.”

In an email to the City Council, Wilkinson explained the urgency of the permit.

“It cost about $40,000 to produce Dexter Daze each year. We pay for this community event by getting sponsorships and other donations from local businesses and citizens. We cannot start fundraising without knowing that the event is approved. But we also can’t wait to start fundraising until May or June and expect it to be successful.”

As far as the DDC’s approach to the variety of possible COVID safety scenarios in August, Wilkinson writes, “The permit we will submit would be for our regular Dexter Daze plan, with the understanding/agreement that we will modify it according to any guidelines in place at the time by City, State, and Federal governments, along with guidelines from the CDC.”

The Council’s discussion quickly spiraled into a series of rapid-fire questions for the DDC concerning such detail as parking spaces, the car show, the parade, the number of booths and spacing, sanitizing stations, and who is paying for barricades.

“I’m just trying to understand the concept here,” said Mayor Keough. “That’s all I’m asking questions on.”

The questions caught the DDC off guard. DDC Committee Chair Tracy Lambert expressed her frustration that, after having answered the Council’s prior requests for information, new questions should be presented, further delaying the permit.

“We had literally five days to put together a plan analyzing everything and looking at risks and trying to determine the best route for you guys and answer all your questions the best we can,” said Lambert heatedly.

From there, the Council evenly bifurcated its opinion. Three members, Keough, Cousins, and Hubbard, wanted to postpone the DDC, requesting yet more information. Knight, Michels, and Griffin favored approving the permit with the idea of a flexible plan that would ultimately be determined by safety guidelines closer to the actual event. The deciding vote, Councilmember Fisher, was absent from the meeting.

Councilmember Griffin made several pleas to move forward with the permit. “I don't want to postpone it. I want them to know that they can go out and start asking people to have booths, so they can start generating and know that they have some money to do this.”

Griffin also suggested a liaison to work with the DDC representing the Council’s interests and concerns in planning.

“All I'm trying to do is understand and define what it is that we're approving,” said Mayor Keough.

The Mayor asked Lambert, “Do you think you can provide us with a little more clarity on some of the things we’ve talked about?”

Once again, Lambert expressed her exasperation over the further delay by request for solidified specifics on an impermanent plan destined for a change anyway.

“I'm really biting my tongue because I'm frustrated,” replied Lambert, “We gave you a packet to review, and I understand there are still lots of questions. I can appreciate that. We're doing the best we can to determine what we can put in place that you guys as a whole are going to approve and feel comfortable with.”

Wilkinson added, “We're not asking you to approve something right now saying it has to be this way. We don't know what things are going to be like in five months. I wish you would just say, ‘Yep, we're going to approve that you can have some kind of a Dexter Daze. Come back in three months, and let's make the final plan. At least that way, we can move forward.”

When it came to the vote, three council members remained unpersuaded. Keough, Cousins, and Hubbard voted against the permit, wanting more information. Griffin, Michels, and Knight voted to approve a permit, making adjustments as restrictions change. The 3-3 tie meant the motion to approve failed.

In the end, the Council employed Griffin’s suggestion for collaboration. Council members Knight and Hubbard volunteered to work with the DDC in preparation for the next Council meeting on March 22.