Dexter City Council Decides on "The Watermoo" Bike Ride Permit

By Doug Marrin

The Ann Arbor Running Company submitted a road closure permit for its summer bike ride dubbed “The Watermoo” at the March 8, 2021, Dexter City Council meeting.

“It was a pretty small event last year,” event organizer Nicholas Stanko told the Council. “We’re hoping to grow it, and we’re working with Jolly Pumpkin on that. It will probably be pretty small again this year with COVID restrictions.”

Last year was the event’s first year, and organizers capped it at 100 people per COVID safety guidelines for outdoor gatherings. Working with the DNR as the oversight agency, The Watermoo had 88 riders and 12 volunteers. This year, Stanko told the Council the cap would be whatever the safety restrictions mandate for outdoor gatherings at the time.

The ride is a 111-mile gravel cycling road race on mostly gravel, some tarmac, and a road that is no longer a road with a river crossing in the farmlands of southeastern Michigan, beginning and ending in Dexter at Jolly Pumpkin (see map). The distance in Dexter would be approximately three miles—from Jolly Pumpkin to Dan Hoey Rd, from Dan Hoey to Shield Rd, from Shield to Parker Rd. While organizers would prefer a mass start, Stanko told the Council a staggered start is more realistic in the current pandemic climate.

Once the event begins, riders will naturally spread out on the road according to their ability. The first finishers are expected as early as 11:30 a.m., with the leading riders returning mid to late afternoon.

Councilmember Knight said she could not currently approve the permit request after the Council failed to support the Dexter Daze permit.

Councilmember Cousins explained his support for the permit, saying, “I think this is an apples to oranges difference here between the two events. One is basically opening the Industrial Park and involves very little activity. The other one is a lot of moving pieces and bringing foods to downtown in a two-day event.”

Councilmember Griffin also had mixed thoughts about the event, similar to Knight’s. But after a quick check, she found outdoor events currently allowed for 300 people, and for outdoor recreation events, 1,000 people. “So it allows for more people than you are asking,” she told Stanko. “I’d be comfortable with that, especially since you’re going to be following the DNR.”

The Council approved the permit by a vote of 5-1.

Photo by Coen Van de Broek on Unsplash.