Dexter Community Update 03-08-21

By Doug Marrin

An abridgment of the City Council’s March 8, 2021 meeting

Pre-Arranged Participation

Dexter Daze Social Tent: The Dexter Firefighters Association presented the City Council with its plan for the social tent it sponsors for Dexter Daze. Representatives from the DFA explained their plan for full capacity if safety restrictions allow and a method for limited capacity that included monitoring patron adherence to the safety guidelines in place at the time. The DFA was not seeking approval for its permit but wanted to notify the Council of its intentions and get any feedback the City might have.

Community Development Report

Accessory Dwelling Units: The Planning Commission reviewed and discussed a regulatory framework for accessory dwelling units (which can be found in the Council packet). Following their discussion, the staff was directed to prepare draft amendments to the zoning ordinance for presentation to the Planning Commission.

Zoning Ordinance Update: Staff has created a webpage for the Zoning Ordinance Update Sub-Committee, as a way to compile and share information with the public. The first Article the Sub-Committee reviewed was Environmental Provisions. All materials have been uploaded to the website.

Bee Joyful, a zero-waste retail shop, has applied for a tenant change to the former Artistica storefront.

Variety Die and Stamping: A preliminary zoning compliance has been issued for their new addition in Bishop Circle Industrial Park.

City Manager Report

Easter Egg Hunt: The Parks and Recreation Commission discussed moving forward with a modified Easter Egg Hunt for 2021. The plan involves hiding wooden eggs throughout the City’s parks for 1 – 2 weeks, providing children the opportunity to visit the parks at their leisure to hunt eggs. This format maintains the fun while keeping participants socially distanced.

Paint Dexter Plein Air Festival: The Arts, Culture, and Heritage Committee recommended moving forward with an online sale for the August event. The Festival will operate similar to the 2020 Festival. Artists will be invited to paint outside throughout the School District. Paintings will be offered for sale online. There will be no in-person sales tent this year.

Farmers Market: Dexter Farmers Market Manager Dana Queen has resigned in favor of a new position elsewhere. City Staff is moving forward with planning the outdoor Dexter Farmers, maintaining the same COVID protocols as last year.

Community Garden: City Staff met with the Department of Public Works and the Community Garden Manager to discuss the upcoming season. The DPW will begin installing the necessary fencing, running a water line to an on-site shed, and potentially installing several raised beds. The goal is to have the Garden ready by May.

Michigan Redistricting Commission: The area representative for the Michigan Redistricting Commission is scheduled to attend the March 22 City Council meeting under pre-arranged participation. The MRC rep will share with City Council the plans for the Michigan redistricting process and looking to answer any questions that Council may have.

Temporary Sculpture Display Call for Entries: The deadline for entries was February 26. Sixty-six entries have been submitted from 28 artists. The Art Selection Committee is expected to make recommendations to City Council at its March 22nd meeting.

G. Table Tennis and Bird Houses: The Parks and Recreation Commission received two proposals: 1) the installation of birdhouses along the new Mill Creek Trail, and 2) the installation of ping-pong tables in the City’s parks. The City Council is expected to hear the presentations in April.

DPW Summer Help: The City has begun advertising for Department of Public Works summer help positions. Any interested candidates should contact the DPW for more information.

New City Offices: The purchase agreement for 3515 Broad St. has been signed and executed by both parties, and the earnest money deposit has been filed with the title company. Staff is working with the City Attorney and soliciting proposals for the next steps in the property purchase process. This includes gathering proposals for working through the bond process, an environmental assessment, a survey of the property, obtaining an appraisal, and performing building inspection services.

See article: Dexter Considering Historical Property for City Offices

Mayor’s Report

In his report, Mayor Keough updated the latest development in the City’s tax litigation with 5 Healthy Towns and its tax-exempt status for the Dexter Wellness Center. Mayor Keough explained that the Michigan Court of Appeals failed to overturn a decision by the Michigan Tax Tribunal that found the management company for the DWC, Power Wellness, exempt from a user tax.

“But what's interesting is the reason they gave for not qualifying is that they didn't consider the management fee that Power Wellness is paid by the Chelsea Health and Wellness Foundation to be considered profit,” elaborated Mayor Keough.

Consent Agenda

In its consent agenda, the Council approved the following:

Bills and payroll for $370,292.91 A public hearing for April 12 to consider text amendments to the General Code of Ordinances for the merging of Parks and Recreation Commission and Tree Board. The appointments of Wa Hubbard as the Council’s representative to the Planning Commission and Meredith Giltner to the Arts, Culture, and Heritage Committee. A public hearing for April 12 to consider a request for Industrial Facilities Exemption submitted by Utilities Instrumentation Service, Inc.

Unfinished Business

Dexter Daze Permit: A vote to approve the Dexter Daze Committee’s request for park use and road closure failed. Two representatives from the Council, Knight, and Hubbard, will work with the Committee to formulate a plan that covers the questions and concerns of the Council for presentation at the next meeting.

See article: Dexter Daze Denied Permit a Second Time

Watermoo Permit: The Council approved a road closure permit for the Ann Arbor Running Company for its “The Watermoo” 111-mile bike ride. The August 14 event begins and ends in Dexter, with approximately three miles ridden in the City.

See article: Dexter City Council Decides on “The Watermoo” Bike Ride Permit

New Business

Garden Club Plant Sale Permit: The Council approved a road closure permit for the Garden Club’s annual event scheduled for May 15. The permit would allow the use of Monument Park and the closure of Central St.

Text Amendments: The Council approved a recommendation from the Planning Commission to amend the Zoning Ordinance for Outdoor Service Areas. The amendments remove outdoor seating areas for restaurants as special land use and instead establish them as a principal use.

State of Emergency Process: The Council discussed options provided by the City Attorney to declare a state of emergency. The purpose of such a declaration would allow the City to continue virtual meetings, which is permitted under certain conditions. No decision was made.

Paper of Record: The Council approved the Sun Times News as the City’s paper of record.

The complete council packet is posted on the City’s website.

Photo by Doug Marrin