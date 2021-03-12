Dexter Councilmember Julie Knight Stepping Down

By Doug Marrin

Dexter Councilmember Julie Knight has announced that she will be stepping down from the Council at the end of March.

Julie’s decision comes with the approach of warmer weather, and she expects to spend the summer months in the family vacation home several hours away from Dexter.

“I just think that if I want to govern in my community, then I should be residing and interacting with the people,” explains Julie. “I'll be gone, probably at least four months out of the year.”

Julie has deep roots in the Dexter area. Her grandparents settled on a farm in Dexter Township in 1927. Julie’s father took over the farm, and that’s where Julie grew up.

“We lived in Dexter Township, but we were proud of the entire Dexter community,” says Julie. “This is where we went for all of our activities. We went to church here. We went to school here. We bought our groceries and did our shopping here. Even though we weren’t in the Village boundaries, we had deep roots in Dexter.”

Julie’s father set an example of public service for her and her three sisters. He was the Justice of the Peace, School Board President, and many other positions in the local government. “He taught us to give back to our community, to get involved,” says Julie. “So that’s how I got involved in township government.”

Julie has served as township treasurer, council president, and township trustee, totaling 35 years of public service. But her time in local government didn’t end there. In 2006, Julie’s husband passed away. Their place in the country became too much for one person to manage. Julie moved into Dexter. In 2012, she was elected to the (then) Village Council.

One of Julie’s favorite memories came two years later when voters chose to go from a village to a city. And this forward-thinking is one of the things she enjoys most about Dexter.

“Change is good,” says Julie. “If you’re not embracing change, you’re sliding backward, in my opinion.”

Julie has lived through and adapted to Dexter's dramatic change from being a rural community to an urban one.

“We originally were a farming community for many years,” she says. “Now, we’ve grown in population and commerce. We are a bedroom community for Ann Arbor, but Jackson too. People commute both ways. We are much more progressive and diverse.”

When it comes to frustrations, Julie is hard-pressed to find many, except one—a new fire station.

“I'm definitely in favor of building a new fire hall out there on Ann Arbor Road,” she says. “I don't know if you've toured the current fire hall that these poor firefighters have to reside and live in, but yeah, I definitely would like to see that move forward.”

As far as her replacement on the Council, Julie hopes it is someone with a heart for governing for the sake of the people, who interacts with residents. She would like her replacement to put the necessary effort into understanding the community, especially in terms of development.

When asked what advice she has for her successor, Julie laughs, “Be prepared for long meetings!”

While her summers may be spent in the bucolic highlands of Michigan, Julie has strong roots keeping her close to Dexter for the remainder of the year. Her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family all live in the area.

Julie’s term expires in November 2022. The City will soon announce that applications are being accepted from anyone interested in filling the empty seat on the Council. Candidates must reside within the City limits. The mayor will review the applications, who will then make a recommendation to the Council, who will then vote to approve or not. The selected candidate will serve out the seat’s remaining term, running for re-election in November 2022 if they wish to keep the seat.

Photo by Abby Briggs