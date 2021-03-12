Dexter Seeking Student Reps for City Boards, Commissions, and Council

From the City of Dexter

The City of Dexter is accepting applications for Student Board Representatives to: the Dexter City Council; Planning Commission; Parks and Recreation Commission; and Arts, Culture, and Heritage Committee.

These positions are designed to be mutually beneficial to both the students and the Committees or Commissions on which they serve. The students shall be provided the opportunity for a tremendous learning experience about the workings of local government and the policymaking process, while the Committees and Commissions benefit by having the perspectives of younger members of the community. Student representatives shall not have voting privileges, but may participate in all discussions.

Eligible applicants must live in the Dexter Community School District (preference will be given to City residents), and be in grades 9 – 12 (preference will be given to students in grades 11 – 12). Students who attend private school, public school, or home school are welcome to apply.

Applicants should demonstrate an interest in local government, a willingness to learn about complex issues, confidence in sharing their opinion and speaking in front of a large group, and a commitment to the Dexter community. Applicants should also desire to serve as a liaison between the City of Dexter and the student population.

To view a full description of the Student Representative Program, or to complete an application, please visit the City’s website at: https://www.dextermi.gov/Permits_and_Forms/General_Permits/Student_Representative_Application.pdf.

Completed applications can be emailed to Jbreyer@dextermi.gov or mailed to 8123 Main St., 2nd Floor, Dexter, MI 48130.