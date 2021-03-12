Dexter Twp Police Report, February 2021

From the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office

During February, there were 64 calls for service. During this time, Deputies made 14 traffic stops with three citations issued.

Noteworthy events in Dexter Township during last month include:

On February 3rd, Deputies investigated a Fraud in the 14000-block of Fairway Drive. An unknown suspect defrauded the complainant of $250 during an internet sales transaction. There are no suspect leads at this time.

On February 13th, Deputies investigated a Fraud in the 8500-block of Huron River Court. An unknown suspect transferred a large amount of money from the complainant’s on-line bank account into a fraudulent account. There are no suspect leads at this time.

On February 20th Deputies responded to the 3400-block of Dover Street for a Delayed Criminal Sexual Conduct Report. The case involves adolescents and is under investigation at this time.