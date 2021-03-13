Dexter’s Troop 448 Braves Frigid Temps in Winter Campout

By Meg Patulski, Troop 448 Leader

Every February, when most people are hunkering down in their homes in the final days of winter, Dexter’s Scout Troop 448 is usually heading off on a winter camping adventure.

Last year, the Troop traveled to the Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park and camped in the snow along Lake Michigan. This year, Troop 448 had planned to attend the annual “Winter Klondike” event organized by the Michigan Crossroads Council, where many troops attend to compete in the winter competition.

BSA has carried on this tradition since 1949, and these events are based on the heritage of the Klondike Gold Rush. Unfortunately, this year’s regional event was cancelled due to the challenges with managing COVID-19 in a large in-person event.

Rather than miss out on the winter wonderland this year, Troop 448 planned its own “Winter Klondike” near Bishop Lake in the Brighton State Recreation Area. The event was held from Saturday, February 13th to Sunday, February 14th, with eight Scouts and five adult leaders. Prior to the event, the Troop talked about how to prepare to stay outside for two days, including an overnight campout. Ski pants, insulated waterproof boots, gloves, zero-degree rated sleeping bag, and other gear was essential for the trip. And each leader needed to bring a snow shovel.

The event started bright and early on Saturday, with the Scouts ice fishing for several hours on Bishop Lake. Due to the frigid temperatures leading up to the Klondike, the 8-inch-thick ice was in good condition for fishing for bluegill and sunfish. The Klondike Derby competition began in the early afternoon, with the Scouts participating in winter camping skills stations such as a fire building contest and sports activities like a snowshoe relay and dogsled races.

After a long day of fun, the Scouts and Leaders settled into a warm dinner and a roaring campfire, all while being responsible young adults, socially distancing, and wearing masks. Although the snow was twelve inches deep and still falling and the evening temperatures dropped to 8 degrees F overnight, everyone was tired but warm, feeling a sense of accomplishment and enjoying the outdoors.

Everyone who attended earned bragging rights for overnight winter camping as well as the Polar Bear Award, a Council-level award to honor those Scouts and Leaders who spend more than 24 hours in below-freezing temperatures. The following Boy Scouts earned the Polar Bear Award: Dom Berkholz; Ty Cottrell; Jack Nicolich; Jacob Miller; Mason Portice; Calvin Portice; Gabe Dobry; and Isak Starback, as well as Scoutmaster Mike Delduca and Adult Leaders Andrew Cottrell, Aaron Berkholz, Steve Nicolich, and Lyle Portice.

BSA Troop 448 was originally chartered in 1970 by the Dexter United Methodist Church. Over the past year, the Troop has enjoyed more outdoor activities, such as the Howell Nature Center’s High Ropes Course, mountain biking on the DTE Energy Foundation Trail, and volunteering at the Dexter Lions Christmas Tree Sale. The Scouts have also worked on merit badges, advancing in their scout ranks, and learning new scout skills. For further information, check out Troop 448’s website at https://www.dextertroop448.org/.

Photos by Meg Patulski