Dexter Takes Down Tecumseh on Senior Night

The Dexter boys’ basketball team sent its senior class out with a win in its final home game Friday night as the Dreadnaughts beat Tecumseh 56-38.

The underclassmen helped make sure the seniors went out winners with a big night.

Junior Cal Bavineau scored seven first quarter points to help the Dreads take an 11-10 lead.

Dexter took control in the second quarter behind the hot shooting of sophomore Evan Haroldson, who hit three triples and finished with 11 points in the quarter.

The seniors did not just sit back and watch the underclassmen with Colin Parachek scoring seven in the second to help Dexter outscore the Indians 24-7 for a 35-17 halftime lead.

Bavineau scored seven of the Dreads 13 points in the third to help Dexter blow the game open for a 48-23 lead after three and they cruised in the fourth.

Dexter was led by Bavineau with 19 points, four assists, and three steals.

Parachek finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, Haroldson 11 points, senior Sam Sterlitz six points, seven rebounds, and six blocks, Ty Rychener five points, and senior Lucas Koone two points.

The Dreads rolled past Jackson earlier in the week 69-30.

Dexter scored the first 25 points of the game before Jackson hit a triple in the final minute for a 25-3 lead and cruised from there.

Haroldson scored 11 with three triples and Bavineau nine in the first quarter run for the Dreadnaughts.

Bavineau finished with a team high 17 points and Haroldson 14.

Parachek added 13 points, Aidan Dexter 11 points, Rychener six, Sterlitz six points and a team high 11 rebounds, and Andrew Gersh two points.