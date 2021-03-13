Dexter Girls’ Overcome Cold Shooting to Beat Tecumseh

The Dexter girls’ basketball team overcame an off-shooting night to take down Tecumseh 37-24 Friday night.

Alayna Babut scored seven first quarter points to help the Dreadnaughts take a 15-6 lead in the first, but they went cold in the second.

The Indians outscored Dexter 10-3 to make a game of it a 18-16 at the half.

Defense was the kef for the Dreadnaughts as they locked down on the Indians and holding them to just four points in the third, extending the lead to 30-20 after three.

Another stout defensive effort in the fourth kept the Indians at bay with Dexter finishing on a 7-4 run to hold on for the win.

Babut led the way with 14 points for the Dreads.

Maddi Valentine finished with seven points, Sydney Pnacek six, Shannon Schoch four, Kylee Niswonger three, Chloe Perry two, and Kayla Rivers one.