Dexter Swim and Dive Wins SEC White Title

Team Photo provided by Dexter swim and dive team

The Dexter boys’ swim and dive team went out with a bang by winning the SEC White title in its last season in the division.

The Dreadnaughts will move to the SEC Red in 2021/2022 and will be competing with the much larger schools in the Red.

Dexter dominated the White Finals with 584 points, easily outdistancing second place Pinckney with 432 points.

Diving started Friday night and Cole Warren got the Dreadnaughts started in a big way by winning the diving with new Wylie Pool, Dexter Varsity, and SEC White Division records with an 11-dive score of 515.25.

The swimming events continued Saturday and the Dreadnaughts opened by winning the 200-medley with the team of Stuart Bovich, Adam Hauser, Matthew Resende, and Zach Norris.

Leo Varitek followed with a win in the 200 free and Clayton Kinnard and Hauser taking the top two spots in the 200 IM.

Norris wrapped wins in the 500 and 100 free around a third-place finish by Resende in the 100-fly.

Hauser then won the 500 free and Kinnard, Norris, Varitek, and Resende won the 200 free relay. Lucas Greatorex then swam a state qualifying time to finish third in the 100 back.

Kinnard wrapped up his huge day by setting new Wylie Pool, Dexter Varsity and SEC White Division records with a time of 57.61 in the 100-breast.

The Dreadnaughts finished off the day by winning the 400 free relay with the team of Varitek, Hauser, Greatorex, and Kinnard.

The team will now prep for the diving regionals March 18 and the D2 state finals March 26-27.