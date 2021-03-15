Scio Twp Police Report February 2021

From Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office

During February 2021, there were 623 calls for service (including traffic stops). Deputies conducted 191 traffic stops during this time, with 36 citations issued.

Noteworthy events in Scio Township during last month include:

On February 7, Deputies investigated an internet fraud in the 600 block of Hawthorne. The victim attempted to purchase a gaming system from a subject in California. After sending an electronic payment, the suspect blocked all further contact with the victim. The victim also reported the crime to the Sheriff’s Office in Alameda County, CA. No suspect has been identified.

On February 9, Deputies responded to the 800 block of Hemlock for a subject armed with a handgun. Subject suggested that he may commit ‘Suicide by Cop.’ Deputies established a perimeter around the residence and contacted the subject on the telephone. After 30 mins of negotiations, the subject agreed to exit the home and was transported by medical personnel for an evaluation.

On February 11, Deputies attempted a traffic stop on Wagner near Liberty for a moving violation. The driver refused to pull over and continued at posted speeds to the 5200 block of Jackson Rd. The subject exited the vehicle, at which time Deputies attempted to detain him. The subject resisted and was taken into custody. The subject was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail for Resisting Arrest. Charges are pending with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

The following day, February 12, Deputies responded to the 5200 block of Jackson Rd for a panic alarm. Upon arrival, Deputies learned that the same subject from the previous incident had entered the business with a hammer, threatened the teller, and demanded the money from his account. The subject fled before arrival. However, Deputies located him near his residence and took him into custody. The subject was again lodged at the County Jail pending charges.

On February 12, Deputies assisted Livingston County Officers with a possible kidnapping. Undercover Officers from Livingston County were following the vehicle as it entered Washtenaw County. Information from Livingston County was that a female inside the vehicle may have been kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend. The vehicle exited the freeway at Zeeb Rd and pulled into a parking in the 5600 block of Jackson Rd. Deputies converged on the vehicle and detained all three individuals. The kidnapping complaint was unfounded; however, one subject was taken into custody on an outstanding felony warrant.

On February 24, Deputies investigated a Fraud complaint in the 3900 block of W Loch Alpine Dr. The victim was contacted by a subject claiming to be her grandson and indicated that he had been arrested and needed cash to bail out. The victim was instructed to leave the money on the porch in a manila envelope. An unknown subject in a U-Haul truck picked up the envelope from the porch. The following week, an individual claiming to be the grandson’s attorney called and instructed the victim to send money to an address in Pennsylvania. These phone calls continued, and the victim sent nearly $70,000 to various addresses out-of-state. After taking the initial report, Deputies were contacted by the victim’s son who advised the suspect(s) were supposed to pick up another envelope of cash the following day. Deputies set up surveillance in the area. However, the suspect(s) contacted the victim and advised they no longer needed the cash. Deputies contacted the victim’s grandson, who denied any involvement in the scam and reported that he had never been arrested. All of the phone numbers utilized by the suspect(s) to contact the victim and the names provided appear to be fictitious, and no suspect leads have been developed.