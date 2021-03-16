Dexter Community Schools Spark is a new innovative learning environment

Dexter Community Schools has been working on developing a new learning environment with the aim of bringing a more personalized and modern approach to education.

It’s called the DCS Spark Innovative Learning Environment and it was introduced at the March 8 school board meeting.

DCS Superintendent Chris Timmis said the school district has been working for years to try and find ways to personalize education for kids. He said each student needs a different experience; some programs work well for one while for another it might not and they need a different approach.

During the presentation, Timmis used the bridge near downtown Dexter as a metaphor for what the schools are working through. Like the bridge, the public school system was built beginning in the 1800s.

He said the bridge is for the railroad with utilities and where multiple municipalities’ borders meet, and every year they see trucks get stuck in it while trying to go through.

Timmis said school districts are told they have 180 days and 1,098 hours each year to properly instruct kids. He said they do everything they can to maximize this time, but like the bridge, they sometimes try to fit too much in.

This part of the presentation was called Industrial Era Education Constraints versus Needs of a Modern Learner.

Over this school year, Timmis said they’ve taken some time to look at the different learning approaches in an attempt to think differently.

During this time they also did some reading.

Some inspiration for Spark comes from a book called “Dark Horse,” by Todd Rose and Ogi Ogas. This book talks about achieving success through the pursuit of fulfillment.

Timmis said it offers a unique approach to personalize and find fulfillment in ones’ life with principles that resonate so well. Rather than saying the destination makes you fulfilled, Timmis said one could look at the book’s four basic principles as a path toward fulfillment.

The first principle is to know your micro-motives or why you enjoy the certain things that you do and how do these translate into one’s life.

The next is to know your strategies or what works for you. As an example, Timmis said some kids might learn best sitting and listening while some other learn best being active and working on a project, or maybe a combination. Each student has different needs and wants.

The third principle is to know your choices, which is about choosing your own path.

And finally, focusing on the journey rather than the destination, and embrace it in the process.

Timmis said they have tried to design a program around these principles. The first step would see students embrace the principle of choice by making their own decisions and saying they want to be part of this program.

The program sets out to support the competencies in the district’s learner profile and Strategic Vision.

Spark is described as an innovative learning environment where learners can practice and develop competencies from the DCS Learner Profile, which includes such learning technique ideas as collaboration, mentoring, community and civic engagement, reflective learning, productive struggle, exploration, social/emotional learning and social justice and equity.

Its learner centered with a growth focus that will give students the chance to know themselves better through their own individual way, which will come from knowing their strengths, attitudes, skills, interests, learning styles, strategies and vulnerabilities. This will help learners in this program grow into the person they desire to be.

One hope of the program is that students will enjoy the process.

The core belief is: “The learning experience is a joyful journey of self-discovery and growth in which learners understand the value of everyone’s individuality. They are empowered, and are connected to the world in which they live. Learners have voice and choice in their pursuit of fulfillment. Strong relationships between learners, trusted adults and the community develop confident, capable self-directed, life-long learners for a socially just world.”

Set up as an additional option for DCS students, the program is being developed for the fall of the 2021-2022 school year.

The students would participate in a learning studio, which is a multi-age area where students are engaging in collaborative projects. Through the pursuits of their own wonderings, learners explore their individual and collective interests while providing solutions to real world problems.

Another part of the process will be students compiling their work and time into growth and showcase portfolios.

Key features of the program will be mixed age learning bands; interdisciplinary projects with community connections; narrative feedback focuses on competencies and skills; topics and content are dynamic with student interest, and teachers as guides and mentors.

A pilot of this program is taking place this month with 20 students in grades third through sixth participating. They will be exploring the driving question of how has COVID impacted communities.

To learn more and see the full presentation, go to https://www.dexterschools.org/district/board-of-education/meetings and find the presentation under meeting packets.