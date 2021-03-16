Dexter Hockey Stuns State-Ranked AA Gabriel Richard/Greenhills in Regional Opener

It was deja vu all over again..... almost for the Dexter hockey team in the Regional opening rematch with Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard/Greenhills as for the second time this season the Dreadnaughts fell way behind early in the game and had to rally.

In the regular season matchup Dexter could not overcome the three goal deficit, but in Monday nights quarterfinal match, the Dreads came all the way back in stunning fashion and shocked the state-ranked Irish 6-5 in overtime to advance to Wednesdays semifinal matchup with Livonia Churchill.

Both games were identical with Richard jumping out to 3-0 leads in the first period.

Dexter got one back late in the first when Dylan Hutchison found the net with assists to Shay Ohtonen and Jonathan Rosevelt to make it 3-1 after one period.

Richard scored early in the second to push the lead back to three, but Dexter responded with a Luc Chesney goal with an assist to Ohtonen to make it 4-2.

FGR scored a huge goal with just over a minute left in the period to once again take a three points lead at 5-2 after three.

After falling behind and the season on the brink the Dreadnaughts came out fired up in the third.

Joey Fracassi scored with 14:05 left to cut the lead to 5-3. Nick Berenson assisted on the goal.

A fired up Dreads team was all over the ice at that point and with 8:20 left Fracassi scored unassisted to cut the lead to one 5-4.

Just a minute later Richard was called for a penalty and just a few second into it Christian Rapp knocked it in to tie the game at five. Fracassi and Gabe Burke recorded assist on the Rapp powerplay goal.

Amanda Crundwell came up big when need for the Dreads during the rally and made a couple of big sliding saves in net in the third.

The overtime period was no different as the Dreads continued to swarm the ice.

A couple of minutes in Ohtonen wristed a shot toward the net that the Richard goaltender could not handle and Rapp was there to slam home for the game winner as the Dreadnaught stormed the ice in celebration.

The win was the Dreads fourth straight and improved Dexter's record to 8-7 overall.