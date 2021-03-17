Scio Township Firefighters with local support put out basement fire

The Scio Township Fire Department worked hard on March 16 to put out a basement fire at a home on Dexter Ann Arbor Road.

Scio Township Fire Chief Andy Houde said they were called out at about 5:30 p.m. that Tuesday for a house on fire on Dexter Ann Arbor Road, near Wagner.

“Our engine arrived and found smoke coming from the basement,” Houde said that night after the fire. “Firefighters were sent into the basement, but weren't initially able to locate the fire. We withdrew and darkened down the fire from the basement windows, before going back into the basement to extinguish it.”

He said the fire did not extend to the first floor, but there was significant smoke damage on the first floor.

The homeowner was home at the time of the fire, but was thankfully not hurt and did report it, Houde said. However, there are two family pets unaccounted for.

One challenge the location of the fire presented for the Scio department is that this area of the township has no water hydrants, according to Houde.

So, in addition to their engine and tanker, Scio called the Dexter Area Fire Department and Ann Arbor Township asking for support with water tankers and personnel as well as Ann Arbor City who assisted at the scene with an engine, their Battalion Chief and Fire Chief while Pittsfield Township sent a ladder truck.

Houde said Ann Arbor City also provided station coverage with an engine and Ann Arbor Chief 3.

“Everyone on scene worked hard to extinguish this fire, we have a great working relationship with our neighboring departments,” said Houde.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and according to Houde the homeowner is staying with relatives. Scio didn’t have an estimate of damage or the value of the house yet, but the house is still structurally sound.