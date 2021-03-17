Dexter Downs Adrian to Set Up SEC White Title Showdown at Chelsea

Dexter did what they needed to do Tuesday night to keep its SEC White title hopes alive a the Dreadnaughts took down Adrian 57-42.

The Dreads now have a White title showdown with the Bulldogs Friday night, needing a win to claim a share to the league crown for this season.

Dexter handed the Bulldogs their only league loss 61-45 earlier this season.

Tuesday's game with Adrian was an up and down contest for the the Dreads and they jumped up in a big way when they needed to.

Colin Parachek scored seven first quarter points and Evan Haroldson five to help Dexter take a 21-13 lead after one.

Adrian would rally back with a big second and tie the game at 31 at the break.

The Dreadnaught defense took over from there holding the Maples to just 11 second half points.

Dexter would outscore Adrian 20-6 in the third behind eight points by Parachek and six by Cal Bavineau to spark the run and take a 51-37 lead after three.

Adrian would get no closer in the third as Dexter held on to set up Friday's title showdown.

Parachek finished with a team high 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and dished out four assists.

Bavineau had a double-double of 11 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds.

Harolson finished with 10 points, four rebounds, and two blocks, Sam Sterlitz eight points, six boards, and three blocks, Aidan Dexter eight points, and Ty Rychener three points.

Dexter improved to 7-2 in the SEC White and 11-3 overall.