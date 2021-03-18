Dexter Daze Announces New Location Outside of City, Withdraws Permit Request

From the Dexter Daze Committee

The Dexter Daze Committee announced late last night (March 17, 2021) that it was withdrawing its permit from the City and moving to a location elsewhere.

The announcement reads as follows:

"The Dexter Daze Committee has made the extremely difficult decision to withdraw our permit request for the 2021 50th Anniversary Dexter Daze from the City of Dexter and the Dexter City Council.

"This decision comes following two meetings with the City Council in which we requested approval to move forward with planning, making the final decision on how the event would look in approximately 3 months when we would know what guidelines would be in place at that time. Per Council’s suggestions, we outlined several proposals for their review, asking them to approve our permit for planning purposes only. We advised that we would meet with them again in approximately 3 months to finalize the details of the event.

"The Council voted at both meetings to postpone a decision until a later date. At this time, we have decided that in order to have a successful event we need to move forward at another location. We are thrilled to announce that the 50th Anniversary Dexter Daze will be held on August 13-14, 2021. We are currently planning the event which will include a kid’s area, entertainment, food and vendors. We are working out the final location details and will soon give that update to the Community.

Please note that keeping our community safe is our first priority. We will be following any and all guidelines that are in place at event time and will be announcing them on social media and also via the Dexter Daze Newsletter. If you have not signed up to receive the Newsletter, please contact dexterdazeinfo@gmail.com and we will be happy to add you to the list so you don’t miss any of the important information coming out about this special anniversary event."

Photo credit: Dexter Daze Facebook