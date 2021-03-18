Dexter Girls Blow by Adrian

The Dexter girls' basketball team wasted no time in putting away Adrian Tuesday night as the Dreadnaught rolled to a 61-12 win over the Maples.

Dexter exploded for 28 first quarter points to takes a commanding 28-2 lead after one.

The Dreads hit five three-pointers in the opening quarter with Maddi Valentine nailing three triples and Kayla Rivers two.

Shannon Schoch scored second quarter points as the Dreads continued to pour it on the Maples. Dexter held Adrian scoreless in the second and took a huge 46-2 lead at the half and cruised in the second.

Schoch finished with a team high 13 points, while Rivers hit four triples and finished with 12.

Valentine finished with her three triples and nine points, Alayna Babut and Sydney Pnacek scored eight each, Kylee Niswonger and Maggie Lewis four apiece, Chloe Perry two, and Livvy Mellifont one.

Dexter improved to 10-3 overall on the season. The have games with Jackson tonight and at Chelsea Friday with districts starting next week.